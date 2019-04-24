Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks to Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe; strongly condemns Easter attacks

By PTI

COLOMBO/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe and strongly condemned the terror attacks on the Easter Sunday that killed 359 people and wounded more than 500 others.

Khan also offered Pakistan's assistance to Sri Lanka towards counter terrorism measures.

He said the people of Pakistan are deeply grieved over the loss of precious lives and stand with their Sri Lankan brethren at this hour of grief, the state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

"Being the worst sufferers of terrorism, we can feel the pain of our Sri Lankan brethren," Khan said.

Khan said terrorism knows no boundaries, no religion and threatens the peace of entire region and the world.

He said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and will continue to provide every possible support for elimination of this menace.

Nine suicide bombers, including a woman, were involved in the massive Easter Sunday bombings and 60 people have been arrested so far for their suspected links to Sri Lanka's worst terror attack.

Suicide bombers, believed to be members of local Islamist extremist group, carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three churches and three luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The Islamic State terror group has claimed the attack, although it did not provide direct evidence of its involvement.