Australian newspaper Daily Telegraph prints rival's pages by mistake

By IANS

SYDNEY: One of Australia's most popular tabloids has blamed a printing error after pages from a rival newspaper appeared in its Thursday edition.

The Sydney-based Daily Telegraph accidentally printed two pages of the Sydney Morning Herald, reports the BBC. The pages include a letter calling for action to tackle climate change.

The Telegraph has apologised for the mistake and said it happened during the production process.

"Both papers share the same printing facility in Sydney's west," it said in a statement posted to Twitter. "We apologise for any confusion this has caused."

The mistake was spotted by a number of readers who were quick to see the funny side.

"No need to apologise," wrote Sydney Morning Herald journalist Kate McClymont. "Having some (Herald) pages is a reader bonus."

"Might have been someone's last day on the job," a Twitter user said. "Extreme cost cutting? From sharing printing facilities to now sharing (the) same newspaper," another wrote.