Home World

Sri Lanka blasts: Tycoon dad arrested for 'aiding and abetting' sons involved in bombings

Spice merchant Mohamed Yusuf Ibrahim's two sons - identified as Ilham Ahmed Ibrahim and Imsath Ahmed Ibrahim - allegedly detonated their explosives at two hotels.

Published: 25th April 2019 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

A Sri Lankan Police officer inspects a blast spot at the Shangri-la hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

A Sri Lankan Police officer inspects a blast spot at the Shangri-la hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

COLOMBO: A Sri Lankan spice tycoon, the father of two of the suspected Easter suicide bombers, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of aiding and abetting his sons carry out the deadly terror attacks that left nearly 360 people dead.

Spice merchant Mohamed Yusuf Ibrahim's two sons - identified as Ilham Ahmed Ibrahim and Imsath Ahmed Ibrahim - allegedly detonated their explosives at the Shangri-La and the Cinnamon Grand hotels on Sunday.

Police are holding the brothers' father on suspicion of "aiding and abetting" his sons, the CNN reported.

READ MORE | Two Sri Lankan suicide bombers were sons of local spice tycoon

According to media reports, investigators are also searching the spice trader's mansion in Colombo - which was the site of the eighth blast - for evidence of the attacks.

Former navy chief Jayanath Colombage, now a counterterrorism expert, said it was unclear whether the father or his home, where an explosion Sunday killed three police officers, had been under surveillance ahead of the attacks.Elder brother Ilham, who detonated a device at the Cinnamon Grand Hotel, was previously arrested by police and then released, a Sri Lankan government spokesman told CNN.

Sri Lankan police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera did not answer repeated calls and messages seeking comment, but earlier said 58 people had been detained since the bombings.

The Rev. Niroshan Perera, a priest overseeing funerals of people killed in the Negombo blast at St. Sebastian's church, said Catholic churches in the city, known as "Little Rome" for its many religious buildings, were all closed and had canceled Mass upon the advice of government security officials.

Perera said an official had warned him that police were still searching for two armed suspects.

"Little bit, we are nervous," he said.

In Colombo, John Keells Holdings, the parent company of the Cinnamon Grand hotel, one of the sites targeted in the Easter Sunday bombings, told employees at its various hotel properties to stay inside "further to the communications we have received" in an email shared with the AP.

READ MORE | 'Where is God?': Sri Lankans stunned after deadly blasts

Few people were out in Dematagoda, a wealthy Colombo neighborhood where investigators combed through the home of the arrested father of the suspects, a mansion with nine front balconies where investigators said suspects detonated a ninth bomb on Sunday that killed three police officers who were pursuing them. A white BMW was parked outside a garage partially blown out in the blast.

Officials say many of the bombing suspects were highly educated and came from well-off families who lived in the neighborhood.

In a house on the other side of a quiet, leafy lane full of mansions, Buhari Mohammed Anwar, 77, a retired primary school teacher, said his neighbor was a nice person who helped the poor.

Of the suspected suicide bombers, he said, "Their father ... didn't expect this. Their father advises them every day. But they don't listen. Children became like that, they don't listen."

Anwar's 14-year-old grandson said he used to ride bicycles and play soccer with one of the suspect's children, a 10-year-old boy who frequently visited his relatives there, and that the other children at the house were too young to play outside. He said his entire house shook when the bomb went off.

Elsewhere, Sri Lankan police continued their search for additional explosives, detonating a suspicious item in a garbage dump in Pugoda, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) east of the capital.

Sri Lanka's civil aviation authority also banned drones and unmanned aircraft "in view of the existing security situation in the country," according to a statement.

Hobby drones have been used by militants in the past to carry explosives. Iraqi forces found them difficult to shoot down while driving out the Islamic State group, whose members loaded drones with grenades or simple explosives to target government forces. Yemen's Houthi rebels also have used drones, most recently to target a military parade in January, killing troops.

The majority of the Easter Sunday suicide bombers were from well-to-do Sri Lankan families and they were well-educated, including one who studied in the UK, State Defense Minister Ruwan Wijewardene said Wednesday.

Out of the nine bombers, eight have been identified.

READ MORE: Days after multiple blasts, Sri Lankan police arrest three suspects in Colombo with 21 hand grenades, six swords

The ninth bomber was confirmed as the wife of one of the suicide bombers.

Sri Lanka's government has blamed the attacks on three Catholic churches and three luxury hotels on an Islamist extremist group National Tawheed Jamath (NTJ).

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but the government has blamed the NTJ.

Meanwhile, a huge international criminal investigation is ramping up in Sri Lanka, with six foreign police agencies and Interpol assisting local police, including Scotland Yard from the UK and the FBI from the US.

Officers from Sri Lanka's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Terrorism Investigation Department (TID) have raided five safe houses across the country in connection with Sunday's attacks.

The Lankan authorities Thursday intensified their raids with the help of the army and arrested 16 more suspects in connection with the attacks, taing the total number of suspects under police custody to 76.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Lanka Blasts Sri Lanka Bombings Easter blasts Suicide bombers Mohamed Yusuf Ibrahim Ilham Ahmed Ibrahim Imsath Ahmed Ibrahim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp