Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up with Sri Lanka flag

Published: 26th April 2019 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

A picture taken on April 25, 2019 shows the Gulf emirate's Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest skyscraper, lit with an image of Sri Lanka's national flag in solidarity with the country following the April 21 'terrorist' attacks against hotels and churches celebrating Easter that killed more than 200 people. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Dubai's iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa lit up to the colours of Sri Lanka's flag to show solidarity with the victims of the suicide bombings on Easter Sunday.

"#BurjKhalifa lights up in solidarity with #SriLanka. Here's to a world built on tolerance and coexistence," according to a tweet on the official twitter account of the skyscraper.

Apart from the Burj Khalifa, iconic landmarks in Abu Dhabi also lit up with the colours of Sri Lanka's national flag, Khaleej Times reported.

The Emirates Palace, Sheikh Zayed Bridge, ADNOC building, Capital Gate were among the buildings decked up in Sri Lankan colours, the report said.

Nine suicide bombers, believed to be the members of a local Islamist extremist group National Tawheed Jamath (NTJ), carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three churches, two of them Catholic, and three luxury hotels packed with Easter worshippers on Sunday, killing at 253 people and wounding more than 500 others.

Burj Khalifa Sri Lanka flag

