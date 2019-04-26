Home World

Global warming hits sea creatures harder than those on land, finds study

The researchers found that marine species are, on average, more likely to live on the edge of dangerously high temperatures.

Published: 26th April 2019 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

sea_animal

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Ocean-dwelling species are two times more likely to be wiped out due to global warming than life on land, a study has found.

The greater vulnerability of sea creatures may significantly impact human communities that rely on fish and shellfish for food and economic activity, according to researchers from Rutgers University in the US.

The research, published in the journal Nature, is the first to compare cold-blooded marine and land species' sensitivity to warming and their ability to find refuge from the heat while staying in their normal habitats.

The researchers combed through worldwide research on nearly 400 species from lizards and fish to spiders.m They calculated safe conditions for 88 marine and 294 land species as well as the coolest temperatures available to each species during the hottest parts of the year.

"We find that, globally, marine species are being eliminated from their habitats by warming temperatures twice as often as land species," said Malin Pinsky, an associate professor at Rutgers University.

"The findings suggest that new conservation efforts will be needed if the ocean is going to continue supporting human well-being, nutrition and economic activity," said Pinsky.

The researchers found that marine species are, on average, more likely to live on the edge of dangerously high temperatures.

Additionally, many land animals can hide from the heat in forests, shaded areas or underground, a luxury not open to many sea animals.

The loss of a population can deplete the species' genetic diversity, have cascading impacts on their predators and prey and alter ecosystems that benefit human society.

The study notes that ancient extinctions have often been concentrated at specific latitudes and in specific ecosystems when the climate changed rapidly.

Future warming is likely to trigger the loss of more marine species from local habitats and more species turnover in the ocean.

"Understanding which species and ecosystems will be most severely affected by warming as climate change advances is important for guiding conservation and management," researchers said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
global warming climate change sea animals sea creatures

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
DHAKA: Uncapped pace bowler Abu Jayed got the nod as Bangladesh named an otherwise experienced 15-man squad for the cricket World Cup on Tuesday. (Photos | Agencies)
IN PICS: Bangladesh ICC World Cup 2019 squad announced
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp