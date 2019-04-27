Home World

Amazon to introduce one-day delivery plan for Prime members, workers criticise

However, Appelbaum fears that speeding up deliveries could be dangerous for employees at the Amazon fulfilment centres.

Published: 27th April 2019 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Amazon. (Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

SAN FRANSISCO: Employees at Amazon warehouses are infuriated at the company's decision of implementing one-day delivery to Prime members, replacing the historical two-day programme.

Stuart Appelbaum, President of Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union at Amazon, said workers were already struggling to keep pace and handle 200 to 300 orders during a single 12-hour shift, the CNN reported on Friday.

In an earnings call earlier this week, Brian Olsavsky, Chief Financial Officer at Amazon, announced the plan saying that the company will be building most of this capacity throughout 2019 with the investment of $800 million in the process.

However, Appelbaum fears that speeding up deliveries could be dangerous for employees at the Amazon fulfilment centres.

Accusing Appelbaum of continuing to "spout falsehoods", Dave Clark, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations at Amazon, said: "We appreciate his concern for our associates but his concern is misguided and self-serving."

ALSO READ | Black Friday: Amazon employees in Europe go on strike to protest working conditions

An Amazon spokesperson also said that workers do "not struggle to maintain" their workload and their lives were not at stake. "We have a very safe work environment," the report quoted a company spokesperson as saying in an email.

Amazon already offers a selection of items that are eligible for free one-day shipping and it rolled out two-hour delivery in certain cities with its Prime Now service.

Now, Amazon says it wants to make one-day the standard for all Prime members, the report noted.

This is not the first time that the ecommerce giant has been criticised by workers.

In April 2018, the company faced flak after it revealed the median pay for employees was $28,446 in 2017. Later in October, the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

Amazon is one of the largest employers in America with 647,500 full-time and part-time workers as of December 31, 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amazon warehouses Amazon One day delivery Workload

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp