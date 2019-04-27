Home World

CIA launches Instagram account with cryptic brainteaser

The agency's first Instagram post is an interactive photo which gives aspiring secret agents a sneak peek into the tools of the trade

Published: 27th April 2019 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

The photo posted by CIA in their Instagram account

The photo posted by CIA in their Instagram account (Photo|

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The Central Intelligence Agency opened its own account on Instagram on Thursday with a picture of a desk of mysteries teased by the children's game prompt "I spy with my little eye."

The photo tempts with intrigues and adventure: a wig suggesting disguises, maps of China and the Gulf, foreign banknotes, a burn bag for getting rid of secret documents, a notebook with Arabic, and other items - mostly real operation souvenirs of CIA officers. Next to a wall is a photo with the words: "I want to travel the world." The Instagram posting was an expansion of the premier US spy agency's effort to recruit a younger generation of officers, agents and analysts, having already been on Twitter and Facebook for years.

The agency has been openly recruiting from universities and industry, and Instagram gives it a way to reach a large, younger demographic: most of its regular users are under 30. "We're looking to spark the curiosity of Instagram's users about the many ways CIA's global mission has us going where others cannot go and doing what others cannot do," the agency said in a statement.

"Through the account, we'll give a peek into agency life, but we can't promise any selfies from secret locations." 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Central Intelligence Agency CIA Instagram CIA Instagram page CIa aspiring spies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp