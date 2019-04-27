Home World

IED blast kills three security personnel in Pakistan 

The explosives planted close to the check post in Sheva tehsil of North Aaziristan District bordering Afghanistan, went off when the levies personnel reported for duty, eyewitnesses said.

Published: 27th April 2019 02:40 PM

Bomb blast

For representational purpose only.

By PTI

PESHAWAR: The death toll in the IED blast at a check post in northwest Pakistan on Saturday rose to three after one of the two injured security personnel succumbed to his injuries in a hospital, sources said.

The explosives, which were planted close to the check post in Sheva tehsil of North Aaziristan District bordering Afghanistan, went off when the levies personnel reported for duty, eyewitnesses said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister K P K Mehmud Khan strongly condemned the blast, saying that the resolve of the government against terrorism can not be suppressed through such acts of cowardice.

 

