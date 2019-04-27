Home World

Pakistan suspends anti-polio drive after attacks on workers

Published: 27th April 2019 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

polio

A health worker gives a polio vaccination to students in Peshawar, Pakistan (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani health officials say the country has suspended a nationwide anti-polio campaign after a health worker and two policemen escorting vaccination teams were killed in separate attacks across the country in less than a week.

Pakistan is one of three countries in the world where polio is still endemic. The other two are Afghanistan and Nigeria.

But militant threats and deep-rooted superstition have spurred many parents to refuse to vaccinate their children.

ALSO READ | Pakistan polio vaccine teams on edge after fatal attacks

Officials say unidentified gunmen targeted polio workers and police assigned to protect them in three separate attacks this past week, in the heavily rural western regions bordering Afghanistan, before fleeing.

Saturday's decision to halt the campaign against the crippling disease comes after two new polio cases were reported in the country's northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

