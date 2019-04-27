Home World

US driver mistakes pedestrians for Muslims, runs into them injuring 8: Police

Published: 27th April 2019

Isaiah J Peoples

Isaiah J Peoples appears for his arraignment in Santa Clara County Superior Court as his attorney Chuck Smith stands at his side (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LOS ANGELES: A California man who deliberately drove into a crowd of people, injuring eight, did so because he thought they were Muslims, police said on  Friday.

The driver, 34-year-old Isaiah Peoples, reportedly targeted the family solely on their appearance, according to police in Sunnyvale, near San Francisco, who are now treating the case as a "hate crime".

"There is new evidence that Peoples intentionally targeted victims based on their race and belief that they were Muslim," said Sunnyvale Public Security in a statement.

According to local media, three members of the same family are among the eight pedestrians injured Tuesday -- a father and his son and daughter.

The nationality and religion of the family have not been released.

A lawyer for Peoples said the incident "was clearly the result of a mental disorder", and he would seek psychiatric treatment for his client -- who he described as a military veteran possibly suffering from post traumatic stress disorder.

TAGS
Isaiah Peoples US attack Hate crime US hate crime Islamophobia Attack on Mulsims

