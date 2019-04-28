Home World

Dubai-based Indian girl gets acceptance letters from seven high-ranking US universities

17-year-old Simone Noorali has been offered acceptance letters from the University of California, Johns Hopkins University, Emory University, George Town University and George Washington University.

Published: 28th April 2019 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

Simone Noorali

Simone Noorali (Photo| Uptown School MUN 2019)

By PTI

DUBAI: It is a problem of plenty for a Dubai-based Indian girl who has been offered acceptance letters by seven prestigious US-based universities, including Ivy League schools, leaving her surprised as she never expected the variety of choices she has been left with.

Simone Noorali, 17, has been offered acceptance letters from the University of California in Berkeley, Johns Hopkins University, Emory University, George Town University and George Washington University.

The girl who studied at the Uptown School in Mirdif in Dubai and has managed to keep straight A's since Year 9 has also received acceptance letters from Ivy League schools such as Dartmouth College and the University of Pennsylvania. "I honestly think there is no secret to being accepted into this many universities. The whole process is about discovering yourself. Everyone has something unique to offer," Simone told the Khaleej Times.

"While applying to universities, it forced me to look back at my life and try to figure out the reason behind everything I did. I had explained all of that eloquently to universities in my college application essays," she said.

Simone is also an accomplished pianist and has written a book on human trafficking in India titled 'The Girl in the Pink Room', is being used in a few schools by teachers and students for research purposes. When her acceptance letters started pouring in, Simone was surprised as she did not expect the variety of choices she is being left with, the report said.

Asked which university she would choose, Simone said her decision will be based on which varsity offers the best programme in international relations and economics. "I would advise students to do what they love and not force themselves into doing anything. That's such a big part of motivating yourself and finding what you love to do," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Simone Noorali US universities Indian girl Dubai Indian girl studious Uptown School

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp