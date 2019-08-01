Home World

Archaeologists discover 1,500-year-old church in Israel

The findings have a significant contribution to the historical and archaeological knowledge of the ancient Jewish community in the Galilee region, and of great importance to the study of Christianity.

Published: 01st August 2019 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

An Israel Antiquities Authority volunteer uncovers a mosaic floor, part of the remains of a 1,500-year-old (Byzantine Period) monastery and church, discovered in the southern hills of Israeli city of Beit Shemesh in December 2017.

An Israel Antiquities Authority volunteer uncovers a mosaic floor, part of the remains of a 1,500-year-old (Byzantine Period) monastery and church, discovered in the southern hills of Israeli city of Beit Shemesh in December 2017. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

JERUSALEM: Israeli and US researchers discovered a 1,500-year-old church of the Byzantine-era on the northern shore of Israel's Sea of Galilee lake, as reported Wednesday by the Kinneret Academic College (KAC).

The researchers, Mordechai Aviam, professor with the KAC, and Steven Notely, professor with Nyack College in New York, said the church, unearthed in the ancient village of Bethsaida, was built by the Byzantines "in honor of the apostles of Jesus Christ", the Xinhua news agency reported.

So far, the southern rooms of the church have been discovered. The church had ornate mosaic floors, some of which are well preserved.

A fragment of the marble chancel screen, decorated with a wreath, was found, as well as glass tessera gilded in gold that belonged to a wall mosaic.

In addition, the excavators also revealed an ancient Jewish village and found 20 Ottoman silver coins and five French gold coins beneath the concrete floor of "Bek's House" which was built in the 19th century.

According to Aviam, the findings have a significant contribution to the historical and archaeological knowledge of the ancient Jewish community in the Galilee region, and of great importance to the study of Christianity.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Israel church 1500 year old church Galilee lake Israel excavation Israel
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp