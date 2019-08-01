Home World

China says has begun purchase of more US farm goods after Shanghai trade talks

Talks broke down in May after Trump accused Beijing of reneging on its commitments, but the US leader and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to a truce in June.

Published: 01st August 2019 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

US_China_trade_war

US China trade war (Express Illustration)

By PTI

BEIJING: China said on Thursday that it had begun purchasing more US farm goods after the two economic giants restarted thorny trade talks with face-to-face negotiations in Shanghai this week.

Chinese enterprises started approaching US suppliers in mid-July to discuss buying agricultural goods including soybeans, cotton, pork and sorghum, commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng said at a regular press briefing.

Companies "have already purchased some agricultural products," he added.

ALSO READ: US hinting at China's Huawei warns of implications of adopting 5G tech from 'totalitarian states'

Beijing and Washington representatives met this week in Shanghai to discuss the tense trade war between the two economies which has seen both sides hit each other with punitive tariffs covering more than USD 360 billion in two-way trade.

Talks broke down in May after Trump accused Beijing of reneging on its commitments, but the US leader and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to a truce in June.

ALSO READ: Asean meet to focus on China-US trade war, South China Sea

US President Donald Trump this week said China was supposed to start buying American agricultural goods but had shown "no signs that they are doing so".

Officials at this week's meeting in Shanghai discussed why the earlier negotiations had broken down and made plans for future talks, Gao told reporters.

"This round of consultations was frank, efficient and constructive," he said.

Both sides "will hold intensive consultations in August to properly prepare for the face-to-face meetings of the leaders of the consultations in September," Gao added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US china trade war US china trade relations US china
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp