Home World

UAE to launch Arab world's first spacecraft to Mars in July 2020

The space programme, also known as the Emirates Mars Mission, aims at collecting information on Mars, meteorological layers and study the causes of loss of hydrogen and oxygen gases.

Published: 01st August 2019 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Mars image used for representation. (Photo | NASA)

Mars image used for representation. (Photo | NASA)

By PTI

DUBAI: The UAE has announced that it will launch the 'Hope Probe', the Arab world's first spacecraft to Mars, in July 2020.

The space programme, also known as the Emirates Mars Mission (EMM), aims at collecting information on Mars, meteorological layers and study the causes of loss of hydrogen and oxygen gases -- the two main constituents of water -- from the upper layer of the Martian atmosphere.

The mission, if successful, will become the first space exploration programme to take a picture of the red planet's atmosphere, according to a joint press statement issued recently by the UAE Space Agency (UAESA) and the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC).

The 'Hope Probe' will be launched into orbit in mid-July 2020, the statement said.

The spacecraft is expected to reach the Mars orbit in the first quarter of 2021, coinciding with the Golden Jubilee year of the UAE.

The 'Hope Probe' will be launched from Tanegashima Space Centre in Japan, the statement said, adding that the spacecraft is expected to collect over 1,000 GB of new data on the planet.

Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency, said, "We are approaching a historic Arab and Islamic achievement in space exploration with the final preparations to launch the 'Hope Probe'."

MBRSC chairman Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori said that the data collected through the mission will contribute to enhancing the understanding and knowledge about the red planet.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hope Probe Emirates Mars Mission Arab mars mission
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp