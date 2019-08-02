Home World

ASEAN 2019: Jaishankar discusses bilateral ties with Lanka, Vietnam, Bangladeshi counterparts

S Jaishankar reiterated India's strong support in the fight against terrorism with Sri Lanka, which saw the country's worst terror attack on Easter Sunday.

Published: 02nd August 2019 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BANGKOK: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a series of bilateral meetings here with his counterparts from Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Mongolia,Timor Leste and Bangladesh during which he discussed a host of key issues, including the fight against terrorism.

Jaishankar is in the Thai capital to attend a number of conferences, including the ASEAN-India Ministerial Meeting, the 9th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the 26th ASEAN Regional Forum and the 10th Mekong Ganga Cooperation Ministerial Meeting.

"Good start to second day; strong traditional friendship stands reaffirmed #VietNam @FMPhamBinhMinh," Jaishankar tweeted.

ALSO READ: 'Any discussion on Kashmir will only be with Pakistan, bilaterally', says EAM Jaishankar on Trump's 'mediation' offer

He also reiterated India's strong support in the fight against terrorism with Sri Lanka, which saw the country's worst terror attack on Easter Sunday.

"An important neighbour, a valuable friend. Warm meeting with FM @MFA_SriLanka Tilak Marapana. Reiterated our strong support in the fight against terrorism," he tweeted.

Nine suicide bombers carried out a series of blasts that tore through three churches and as many high-end hotels, killing 258 people, including 11 Indians, in the country's deadliest violence since the brutal civil war ended in 2009.

The Islamic State claimed the attacks, but the government has blamed local Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jamaath (NTJ) for the bombings.

He also had a cordial conversation with foreign minister of Timor Leste on the sidelines of the second day of 9th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers meet in Bangkok.

ALSO READ: Engagement with ASEAN will remain critical element of India's Act East Policy, says External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

"Cordial conversation with Timor Leste FM Dionisio da Costa Babo Soares. Agreed to step up engagement across all sectors," he tweeted after the meeting.

The foreign minister also held talks with his Mongolian counterpart Damdin Tsogtbaatar and discussed a range of issues of mutual interest.

"Working on advancing our comprehensive engagement with 'third neighbour' & Strategic Partner #Mongolia @TsogtbaatarD," he tweeted.

He also had a meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen and highlighted India's "neighbourhood first" policy.

"An excellent meeting with my Bangladeshi counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen. Look forward to visiting Dhaka soon. Neighbourhood first!," the foreign minister tweeted.

Jaishankar on the first day of his visit addressed the ASEAN-India Ministerial Meeting and Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) Ministerial Meeting and met 10 of his counterparts from countries like China, Japan, the UK, New Zealand and the European Union.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
S Jaishankar Sri Lanka Vietnam Mongolia ASEAN ASEAN 2019
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp