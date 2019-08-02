Home World

Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter, Saoirse Hill, dies at 22

Hill was the daughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy's fifth child, Courtney, and Paul Michael Hill, who was one of four falsely convicted in the 1974 Irish Republican Army bombings of two pubs.

Published: 02nd August 2019 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

In this June 6, 2000 file photo, Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter Saoirse Kennedy Hill places a white rose at the Eternal Flame, President John F. Kennedy's gravesite, at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. Hill, has died at the age of 22.

In this June 6, 2000 file photo, Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter Saoirse Kennedy Hill places a white rose at the Eternal Flame, President John F. Kennedy's gravesite, at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. Hill, has died at the age of 22. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

HYANNIS PORT: Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter, Saoirse Kennedy Hill, has died, the family announced Thursday night.

The Kennedy family's statement followed reports of a death at the storied Kennedy Compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.

The statement was issued by Brian Wright O'Connor, a spokesman for Saoirse Hill's uncle, former congressman Joseph P. Kennedy II.

Hill was the daughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy's fifth child, Courtney, and Paul Michael Hill, who was one of four falsely convicted in the 1974 Irish Republican Army bombings of two pubs.

"She lit up our lives with her love, her peals of laughter and her generous spirit," the statement said, adding that she was passionate about human rights and women's empowerment and worked with indigenous communities to build schools in Mexico.

She attended Boston College, where she was a member of the class of 2020, the university confirmed to The Boston Globe.

The family statement did not include a cause of death.

The Cape & Islands district attorney's office said Barnstable police responded to a home "for a reported unattended death" Thursday afternoon, according to a statement cited by news outlets. Barnstable police and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney's office are investigating.

"The world is a little less beautiful today," the statement quoted Hill's 91-year-old grandmother, Ethel Kennedy, as saying.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Robert F Kennedy Saoirse Kennedy Hill Saoirse Hill death Saoirse Kennedy Hill death
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp