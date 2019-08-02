Home World

Saudi Arabia to allow women to travel without male 'guardian' approval

The reform - if implemented - would end the guardianship system, which views adult women as legal minors, allowing their male guardians like their father or husband to exercise authority over them.

Published: 02nd August 2019 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Saudi Arabia flag

Saudi Arabia flag (Photo | AP)

By ANI

RIYADH: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would be enacting amendments which would grant its women the right to apply for passports and travel independently, said Reema Bandar Al-Saud, the country's Ambassador to the United States on Friday.

ALSO READ: Restrictions, reforms - Saudi Arabia's treatment of women

"I am elated to confirm that KSA will be enacting amendments to its labour and civil laws that are designed to elevate the status of Saudi women within our society, including granting them the right to apply for passports and travel independently," she tweeted.

"These developments have been a long time coming. From the inclusion of women in the consultative council to issuing driving licenses to women, our leadership has proved its unequivocal commitment to gender equality," she said.

Al-Saud labelled the new regulations as "history in the making," adding that it is a "holistic approach" to gender equality that will "unquestionably create real change for Saudi women."

ALSO READ: Saudi Arabia to ban Indians, other foreigners from hospitality jobs

"Women have always played an integral role in our country's development, and they will continue to do so moving forward on equal footing with their male counterparts," the Ambassador stated.

The lifting of restrictions comes after several Saudi women attempted to escape from their country, according to Al Jazeera. The latest case was that of Saudi teenager, Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, who was granted asylum in Canada.

The reform -- if implemented -- would end the guardianship system, which views adult women as legal minors, allowing their male guardians like their father or husband to exercise authority over them, as per the Qatari news outlet.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saudi Arabia women travel ban Saudi Arabia women travel restrictions Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia women
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp