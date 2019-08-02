Home World

Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe hands over redeveloped homes built by India's Tata housing to beneficiaries in Colombo 

The first phase of the Slave Island Redevelopment Project, Metro Homes was inaugurated on Thursday and handed over to the beneficiaries by Wickremesinghe.

Published: 02nd August 2019 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe

Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday handed over well-built houses with all modern amenities to 626 families and fully developed commercial spaces to around 114 shop owners - built by India's Tata Housing as the first part of its One Colombo Redevelopment Project.

The investment in the project - for redevelopment of century-old, high-density dwelling units and shops - was around LKR 7,000 million.

The unique project by Tata Housing has ensured re-housing of the existing community in a residential complex with improved infrastructure.

The first phase of the Slave Island Redevelopment Project, Metro Homes was inaugurated on Thursday and handed over to the beneficiaries by Wickremesinghe.

Wickremesinghe thanked the Indian Government for the development partnership assistance over the years.

ALSO READ: Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe thanks Narendra Modi for help after Easter Sunday blasts

He specially mentioned the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sri Lanka after the Easter attacks, which provided a big boost to the confidence in Sri Lanka.

He looked forward to further strengthening the connectivity and people-to-people ties between both the countries, Colombo Gazette reported.

Minister of Megapolis and Western Development, Patali Champika Ranawaka, Minister of Power, Energy & Business Development of Sri Lanka, Ravi Karunanayake, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Member of Parliament, Mujibur Rahuman, MD & CEO, Tata Housing, Sanjay Dutt and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The Indian High Commissioner thanked the Government of Sri Lanka for giving the status of Strategic Development Project to this project.

Sandhu pointed out that this was yet another manifestation of the confidence that Indian firms have in the Sri Lankan economy.

He stressed that India and Sri Lanka are going through a phase of rapid urbanization and that there was a need to ensure smart development of cities with due emphasis on "inclusivity and sustainability".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe One Colombo Redevelopment Project India Tata Housing India Tata Housing India Sri Lanka ties
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp