Home World

US President Donald Trump slams Tulsi Gabbard for claim that he supports Al Qaeda

During the second Democratic presidential debate on 31 July, the Hawaiian lawmaker accused Donald Trump of propping up the Al Qaeda.

Published: 02nd August 2019 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has slammed as "ridiculous" Democratic Party leader Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu to ever run for the US presidency, for alleging that he is "supporting" the terror group Al Qaeda.

During the second Democratic presidential debate on Wednesday, the Hawaiian lawmaker accused Trump of propping up the Al Qaeda.

"This current president is continuing to betray us," she said.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump not behaving like a patriot - US Democratic leader Tulsi Gabbard

"We were supposed to be going after Al Qaeda. But over years now, not only have we not gone after Al Qaeda, our president is supporting Al Qaeda." Trump on Thursday slammed Gabbard for these ridiculous allegations.

"For her (Gabbard) to make that statement is so ridiculous, frankly. And she has taken a lot of heat on it because nobody has done more against that war than I have," said the US president who is seeking his re-election in the next years polls.

Gabbard does not know what she's talking about, he said.

"If you remember, a short while ago, I defeated ISIS. We have 100 per cent of the caliphate. So you're always going to have somebody around. Right now we have captured over 10,000. We have 2,500 ISIS fighters that we want Europe to take because they were going back into Europe -- into France, into Germany, into various places," he said.

"We have, right now, 2,500 ISIS that we captured. We've captured 100 percent of the caliphate. And we've done a big job on al Qaeda and everybody else, Gabbard said. Gabbard, however, defended her debate claim.

ALSO READ: Tulsi Gabbard vastly outraises Kamal Harris among Indian-American donors

She cited Trump's "support and alliance with Saudi Arabia that is both providing direct and indirect support directly to Al Qaeda," when she spoke to Shannon Bream of "Fox News @ Night" after the debate.

President Trump also said that Democratic presidential hopeful Indian- American Kamala Harris did not do well during the Democratic Party's presidential debate a day earlier, while former Vice President Joe Biden performed better than the previous ones.

"I think that Kamala did not do well last night. I think Biden did okay. He came through. He came limping through, as I say about Sleepy Joe. He limped right through it. But he got through it. He really did. I think he was okay," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked about the Wednesday night's presidential debate among 10 Democratic aspirants.

"I think Kamala had a bad night last night, I would say. But it's really boiling down to four or five of them. Let's face it," Trump said in his impression about the Democratic party's presidential debate.

In the first debate, Harris, the Senator from California came out winner as a result of which there was sudden jump in her fund raising.

On Wednesday night, while Harris made a spirited performance, she was attacked by other Democratic presidential hopefuls including Congresswoman Gabbard.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Al Qaeda Donald Trump Tulsi Gabbard Second Democratic presidential debate
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp