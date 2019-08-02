Home World

Won't allow Chinese tech giant Huawei in US: Donald Trump 

According to The New York Times, more than 18 countries now use Chinese intelligent monitoring systems including Germany, Pakistan and the UAE.

Published: 02nd August 2019 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Thursday said his administration will not allow Huawei, the Chinese technology giant, inside the country as it is related to the national security.

"We're not allowing Huawei into our country. We have not changed on that," Trump told reporters responding to a question.

"We can do business for non-security things with Huawei because that's -- we'll do that. But anything having to do with the national security, we're not dealing with Huawei," Trump said.

Meanwhile, Senators Marco Rubio and Ron Wyden sent a letter, urging Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to update the State Department's travel advisories to alert US citizens travelling to countries that use Chinese surveillance and monitoring systems.

ALSO READ: US official warns against using 5G technology from 'totalitarian states', hints at Huawei controversy

They urged Pompeo to tell people about the threat they face through the use of Chinese technologies like "smart city" and "safe city" systems.

"The Chinese government is exporting advanced surveillance and monitoring systems as part of a broad effort to spread its authoritarian model abroad and influence foreign countries," they said.

Chinese companies like Huawei and China National Electronics Import and Export Corporation are selling, loaning, or transferring to foreign governments so-called "smart city" and "safe city" systems, a broad array of surveillance and monitoring technologies, including cameras, facial recognition along with artificial intelligence and cloud systems, that can be used to track and monitor individuals, the Senators said in the letter.

According to The New York Times, more than 18 countries now use Chinese intelligent monitoring systems.

These include Germany, which has strong privacy and human rights protections, meanwhile, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, do not, the letter said.

ALSO READ:  Huawei says revenue increases by over 23 per cent despite US ban

Freedom House's 2018 Freedom on the Net report indicates that the supplying technology to countries with poor rights records might not only benefit local authoritarians; it might benefit China also.

"As more of the world's critical telecommunications infrastructure is built by China," writes Freedom House, "global data may become more accessible to the Chinese intelligence agencies through both legal and extra-legal methods".

According to the Senators, the State Department has a core responsibility to make American citizens aware of the threats.

"Indeed, Americans need to know that repressive regimes may use China-made technology to gain access to sensitive data or that Chinese intelligence may gain access to data, even if Americans never set foot in China," they said.

"We, therefore, urge you to update the State Department travel advisories and alert Americans to the presence of Chinese technologies like 'smart city' and 'safe city' in foreign countries," the Senators wrote.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US Donald Trump Huawei China
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp