Would 'certainly intervene' on Kashmir if wanted by India, Pakistan, says Donald Trump 

Trump was referring to his last week's meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, wherein he offered to help resolve the Kashmir issue.

Published: 02nd August 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at U.S. Bank Arena, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati. | AP

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has said he would "certainly intervene" between India and Pakistan on Kashmir if they wanted him to, days after he stunned New Delhi with his claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him to mediate on the vexed issue.

Trump on Thursday said it was up to India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue but he was ready to assist if the two South Asian neighbours wanted him to help in resolving the issue.

He was referring to his last month's meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House, wherein he stunned India by saying that Modi, during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of G-20 Summit in Japan, sought his mediation on the Kashmir issue.

However, India rejected the offer, while Pakistan welcomed his statement.

ALSO READ | 'Any discussion on Kashmir will only be with Pakistan, bilaterally': Jaishankar on Trump's 'mediation' offer

When asked how would he "want to resolve the Kashmir issue", Trump said, "If I can, if they wanted me to, I would certainly intervene."

"It's really up to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi (to accept the offer of mediation)," Trump told reporters responding to a question on India not accepting his offer of mediation on Kashmir.

"Have they accepted the offer or not?", Trump sought clarification when asked about India's rejection of his mediation offer.

"I think they are fantastic people - Khan and Modi -- I mean.

I would imagine they could get along very well, but if they wanted somebody to intervene, to help them and I spoke with Pakistan about that and I spoke frankly in (sic) India about it," Trump said.

He rued that the issue of Kashmir had been going on for a long time.

"That's been going on, that battle, for a long time," he said.

Last week, in his joint media appearance with Pakistan Prime Minister Khan in his Oval Office, Trump stunned India by saying that Prime Minister Modi sought his mediation/arbitration on the Kashmir issue.

Trump said the Indian Prime Minister asked for this during their bilateral meeting in Japan in June on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit.

India quickly denied it and said the Kashmir issue was never discussed between Modi and Trump.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar refuted that Modi ever made that request.

"We heard remarks by President Donald Trump in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan, to the press that he is ready to mediate if requested by India and Pakistan, on Kashmir issue," he said in a statement to the Indian Parliament.

