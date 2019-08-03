Home World

90 per cent work on Kartarpur Corridor done: Pakistan

India and Pakistan have reiterated their commitment to constructing the Kartarpur Corridor despite tensions since the Pulwama terror attack.

Published: 03rd August 2019 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 08:42 PM

The Kartarpur corridor will give Sikh pilgrims easy access to the shrine.

The Kartarpur corridor will give Sikh pilgrims easy access to the shrine.

By PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan has completed 90 per cent work on the Kartarpur Corridor, from the zero line to the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, ahead of its inauguration on the 550th birth celebrations of Guru Nanak in November.

According to reports in Pakistani media, the work includes construction of main road, bridge and buildings from zero line to Gurdwara Sahib.

The first batch of pilgrims will start from India for Kartarpur Sahib on November 9.

The corridor is expected to be inaugurated on the occasion of Guru Nanak's anniversary in November by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of the Pakistan Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

India and Pakistan have reiterated their commitment to constructing the passage despite tensions since the Pulwama terror attack.

This will also be the first visa-free corridor between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

