Home World

Afghan national charged with smuggling people into US 

Saify is an Afghan national who received a Special Immigrant Visa and became a US Lawful Permanent Resident in 2009, after serving as an interpreter for the US military in Afghanistan.

Published: 03rd August 2019 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

migrants, asylum, asylum seekers

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: A former US military interpreter from Afghanistan has been indicted on charges of smuggling people into America from his home country, including at least one person who triggered "national security concerns."

Mujeeb Rahman Saify, 32, charged up to USD 10,000, which covered fraudulent identity documents and plane tickets from Afghanistan to Latin America, where he sought to shepherd them north into the US, according to court documents.

Saify is an Afghan national who received a Special Immigrant Visa and became a US Lawful Permanent Resident in 2009, after serving as an interpreter for the US military in Afghanistan.

Since 2009, Saify has resided in New York and Newark.

Saify was charged in the District of New Jersey with conspiracy to smuggle aliens to the US, encouraging and inducing alien smuggling, and attempting to bring aliens to the US, Assistant Attorney General Brian A Benczkowski of the Justice Department's Criminal Division said on Friday.

Saify worked with three persons, including a travel agent based in Peshawar to bring people to the US from Afghanistan illegally between July 2016 and February 2017, authorities said.

The indictment alleges that Saify made contact with the individuals and arranged meetings with the co-conspirators to discuss smuggling arrangements.

Further, he received payment, gave instructions to the aliens to facilitate the smuggling venture, and he used email and phone communications to facilitate and coordinate the criminal operation.

Saify is charged with three smuggling-related counts and faces a maximum of 10 years in prison if convicted.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Afghanistan US US human trafficking US human smuggling
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp