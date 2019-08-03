Home World

Antonio Guterres overstepped UNSC mandate in report on children in conflict: India

Guterres's report on Children in Armed Conflict had an added section: 'Situations not on the agenda of the Security Council or other situations', which dealt with India and four other countries.

Published: 03rd August 2019 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Antonio Guterres

UN chief Antonio Guterres (File Photo | AFP)

By IANS

UNITED NATIONS: India has said that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres overstepped the Security Council's mandate on reporting on children in armed conflicts by including New Delhi in a selective manner that politicises the issue in his recent report.

"In spite of the clear mandate by the Council, we are disappointed that the report of the Secretary-General includes situations which are not armed conflicts or of threat to maintenance of international peace and security," Paulomi Tripathi, a First Secretary in India's UN Mission, told the Council on Friday.

The manner in which the report was made impacts the "credible, impartial and transparent implementation of the mandate given to the UN system", she said during the Council's open debate on Children in Armed Conflict.

"Such an attempt to expand mandate in a selective manner to certain situations only politicizes and instrumentalises the agenda, obfuscating and diverting attention from the real threats to international peace and security," she added.

Guterres's report on Children in Armed Conflict released on Tuesday had an added section: "Situations not on the agenda of the Security Council or other situations", which dealt with India and four other countries, that are not in a state of armed conflict.

ALSO READ: UN chief Antonio Guterres 'appalled' over recruitment of children by Hizbul, Naxalites

While his report said that terrorist groups operating in Jammu and Kashmir and Maoists groups elsewhere have recruited children as fighters, it also added that children continued to be killed or injured in operations by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir and in areas of Maoist activity.

It noted that there were reports of sexual violence against girls by security forces in Kashmir citing the Kathua rape case.

Four police personnel were among six people convicted last month by a special court in the rape and the killing of the eight-year-old girl in Kathua.

"We are cognisant of the urgency to act now to protect today's child victims in order to prevent tomorrow's armed conflicts," Tripathi said.

In his report, Guterres had also said that he welcomed "the government's measures to provide protection to children, notably through the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights".

The section on "Situations on the agenda of the Security Council", which conforms to its mandate, deals with countries like Afghanistan, Yemen, Libya and the Democratic Republic of Congo, which are in a civil war situation that overwhelms the nations. (This section also included Israel and Palestine territories.)

The inclusion of India and countries like Thailand and even Pakistan in an added section appears to be arbitrary because it places them on the same level as those countries covered by the Council mandate, while at the same time ignoring countries in Central America, for example, where violence has led to an exodus of thousands of children escaping the brutalities.

The annual report has had problems with its credibility and its selectivity and it was even admitted by former Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

He said in 2016 that under pressure he had removed from the report mention of child victims from the Saudi coalition's bombing campaign in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia had threatened to withhold funding for UN programmes if its role was mentioned.

"I also had to consider the very real prospect that millions of other children would suffer grievously if, as was suggested to me, countries would de-fund many UN programs," Ban said.

The report had originally said that the Saudi coalition was responsible for half the hospitals and schools attacked and about 60 per cent of the children injured or killed in Yemen.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Antonio Guterres UN UNSC India UN Indian terrorism report
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp