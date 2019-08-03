Home World

Belgian woman trapped inside car for six days survives unprecedented heatwave 

Corine Bastide, 45, said that she had no strength to even respond to her phone and survived by drinking rainwater she managed to collect in a box that had once held chewing gum.

Published: 03rd August 2019 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

car, inside car

For representational purposes

By IANS

LONDON: A Belgian woman, who injured her spine after an accident in a remote area, spent six days trapped in the vehicle amid an unprecedented heatwave before she was found by rescuers, reports said.

Corine Bastide, 45, said that she had no strength to even respond to her phone and survived by drinking rainwater she managed to collect in a box that had once held chewing gum.

Bastide, whose car went into a ditch in Liege area on July 23, told a Belgian TV channel that she would fall unconscious every time she moved her hands and didn't even have strength enough to lift herself up from the glass pieces piercing her back, reported BBC.

ALSO READ: Belgium sees first death as result of record heatwave 

She was finally found on Monday after her family raised the alarm and police issued a missing persons alert.

"The first night, my mobile didn't stop ringing. I tried to answer it but I couldn't because my arm was too sore. The next day, it stopped ringing," Bastide said.

"The most difficult thing was lying on pieces of glass. I tried to hoist myself up but I had the impression that my back was being torn."

There was no food or drink in her car, so when it began to rain following the heatwave, she collected rainwater to drink in the empty chewing gum box.

"I also used a wet branch to create the sensation of moisture in my mouth. But I didn't feel hungry, " she added.

When a car stopped near the roundabout where she went off the road, she cried out for help and was rescued. The mother of her son's friend was among her rescuers.

"She told me she had been looking for me everywhere. She stayed with me all the time and that woman, I think she is my guardian angel," Bastide said.

Saying she was lucky to be alive, she said she never lost hope because she kept thinking of her children, and doing all the things she had planned with them.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Belgium heatwave European heatwave Global warming Climate change
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp