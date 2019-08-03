Eight injured in Kandahar blast in Afghanistan

KANDAHAR: Eight civilians were injured after a bomb mounted on a motorcycle exploded here on Saturday.
An official confirmed the incident to Pajhwok Afghan News. The blast occurred in the Southern Kandahar region.
Further details are awaited.
