Ferrari threatens to sue designer for posting photo of his shoes on top of his Ferrari

By IANS

BERLIN: Italian luxury car manufacturer Ferrari has threatened to sue German fashion designer Philipp Plein after he posted images and videos of his sneakers on the hood of his personal supercar.

Commenting on the subject, the Italian car company has said that Plein's behaviour has "tarnished the reputation of Ferrari's brands and caused Ferrari further material damage", The Verge reported on Friday.

A law firm representing the Italian auto giant quickly dispatched a letter demanding Plein to take the pictures under question down from his Instagram handle within 48 hours, calling them "distasteful" and incompatible with the brand-image.

However, the designer has decided not to delete them.