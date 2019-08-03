WATCH | Plane makes emergency landing on busy US road
Washington State Patrol said the plane, a single prop KR2, suffered a fuel system malfunction causing it to stall and compelling the pilot to perform an emergency landing on the highway.
Published: 03rd August 2019 10:07 AM | Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 11:06 AM
A small plane made an emergency landing on a US highway on August 1, according to footage released by local authorities.
The incident took place on State Road 7, near Tacoma, Washington State.
The video shows drivers slowing down on a busy road as a small plane comes towards them while flying low, lands during a break in traffic and then stops at a red light.
#Washington #trooper's #dashcam catches small plane making emergency landing on busy highway @Telemundo51 #caughtoncamera pic.twitter.com/LRdhnGuNL4— JRodriguez (@JRodzMIA) August 1, 2019
The video, which has since gone viral, was captured by a Washington State Patrol officer’s dashcam.
Washington State Police revealed that they were not aware of the pilot's difficulties and only intervened post-landing to clear the traffic congestion at the highway after it stopped at an intersection.