Home World

Floods triggered by heavy rains claim 108 lives in Bangladesh

Since the first week of the last month, he said at least six million people have been affected by the floods while thousands of families were forced flee home.

Published: 04th August 2019 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

floods

For representational purposes

By IANS

DHAKA: Floods triggered by heavy seasonal rains and onrush of water from hills across the Indian borders have claimed at least 108 lives in Bangladesh, a disaster official said this morning.

The senior official of the country's National Disaster Response Coordination Centre (NDRCC) told Xinhua news agency that "the floods caused the deaths of 108 people in 16 districts and widespread damage to habitation, crops, roads and highways across vast swathes of the country".

Quoting the NDRCC's daily flood situation report, the official, on condition of anonymity, said most victims have drowned but some died in boat capsizals in the flood-hit areas.

Since the first week of the last month, he said at least six million people have been affected by the floods while thousands of families were forced flee home.

Citing the report, he said flood situation is now improving in most of the districts with water levels in many rivers receding.

Millions of people in Bangladesh, criss-crossed by more than 230 rivers, suffer from flooding as the low-lying country experiences seasonal floods every year during the June-September monsoon when rivers that feed into the Bay of Bengal burst their banks.

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier urged officials to remain alert to tackle flood, saying some parts of the country have been flooded and the flood water would slowly come down to the mid areas of the country by the end of August. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangladesh Bangladesh rains Bangladesh floods Bangladesh weather
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp