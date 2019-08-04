Home World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan sends defamation notice of Rs 10 billion to TV anchor Najam Sethi

Imran Khan's counsel Imran Babar Awan has sent the defamation notice to Sethi for his 'propaganda' about PM's personal life.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday sent a defamation notice of Rs 10 billion to prominent TV anchor Najam Sethi, alleging false reporting about his personal life.

Khan's counsel Imran Babar Awan has sent the defamation notice to Sethi for his "propaganda" about PM's personal life.

The notice said no leniency will be showed regarding fake news about the Prime Minister.

Asghar Leghari, central head of public relations of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf said that Sethi had made "shameful" claims about the personal life of Khan and he also violated law and ethics on a private TV channel besides causing defamation to the reputation of the Prime Minister.

He said he hoped Sethi instead of "shying away" will face the court otherwise he will have to pay Rs 10 billion.

