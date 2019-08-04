Home World

Pakistani woman officer probes 200 rape, sexual abuse cases within 60 days of appointment

Kulsoom Fatima was appointed the first female SHO of Pakpattan district in Punjab province and she gave an exceptional performance in this small period.

Published: 04th August 2019 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Kulsoom Fatima

Kulsoom Fatima (Photo | IANS, Twitter)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani female Station House Officer (SHO) has investigated 200 cases of rape and sexual abuse following her appointment two months ago, a media report said.

Kulsoom Fatima was appointed the first female SHO of Pakpattan district in Punjab province and she gave an exceptional performance in this small period, The News International reported on Saturday.

In a recent interview to the BBC, Fatima said that the incidents of sexual abuse of minor girls made her angry, but she was not able to do anything at that time.

"I hoped to be on a position one day so I could do something for the little girls. I got the opportunity when I was appointed a sub-inspector in Punjab Police after passing the competitive exams," she said.

Fatima said that she was happy to be assigned the same duty which she had always wanted to do. 

The female SHO was handed over the cases that were related to women and minor girls.

District Police Officer (DPO) Pakpattan Ibadat Nisar, who appointed Fatima, said that the appointment of female police officers in Pakpattan Police will help in dispensing justice to the people.

