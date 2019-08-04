Home World

Sudanese protesters sign power-sharing deal with military

The military overthrew Omar al-Bashir in April following months of protests against his three-decade-long authoritarian rule.

Published: 04th August 2019

Sudanese protesters march during a demonstration in the capital Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.

Sudanese protesters march during a demonstration in the capital Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CAIRO: Sudan's pro-democracy movement has signed a power-sharing agreement with the ruling military council aimed at paving the way for a transition to civilian rule following the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir in April.

Representatives of both sides signed a constitutional document on Sunday that would establish a joint military and civilian council to rule for a little over three years until elections can be held.

The agreement would also establish a Cabinet appointed by the activists and a legislative body.

The military overthrew al-Bashir in April following months of protests against his three-decade-long authoritarian rule.

The protesters remained in the streets, demanding a rapid transition to civilian rule. They have been locked in tense negotiations with the military for weeks while holding mass protests.

