Former Maldives vice-president Ahmed Adeeb, who had fled to India, taken to detention center

Adeeb had his passport confiscated by a court order because of pending court cases, according to police.

Published: 05th August 2019 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maldives Vice President Ahmed Adeeb waves to the media before he boards a police speed boat in Maldives

Former Maldives Vice President Ahmed Adeeb waves to the media before he boards a police speed boat in Maldives (File photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MALE: A former vice president of the Maldives who was arrested after fleeing to neighboring India to avoid questioning over the alleged embezzlement of state funds has been taken to a Maldives detention center after being returned to the country.

India had refused entry to former Vice President Ahmed Adeeb on Thursday. Maldives police later confirmed that they had arrested him and returned him to the Indian Ocean nation. Adeeb was brought to Male, the Maldives' capital, late Sunday night in a navy ship.

Early Monday, he was taken to Dhoonidhoo detention center. Adeeb had his passport confiscated by a court order because of pending court cases, according to police. He had recently been freed from a 33-year jail sentence over corruption and terrorism.

