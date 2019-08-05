Home World

Pakistan's Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir to meet on Monday

The meeting will be held at the Parliament House in Islamabad at 2 pm (local time), and chaired by Syed Fakhar Imam, reported Radio Pakistan.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir affairs will meet on Monday to discuss the prevailing security situation in the valley as well as -- what it claims -- the "Indian misadventure or aggression" along the Line of Control (LoC).

The meeting will be held at the Parliament House in Islamabad at 2 pm (local time), and chaired by Syed Fakhar Imam, reported Radio Pakistan. Kashmir has been on the edge in the wake of a massive security build-up.

On Sunday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), which had been called to discuss issues pertaining to national security in the wake of allegations against India using cluster ammunition to target civilians along the Line of Control (LoC). The allegation of the use of cluster ammunition has been rejected by the Indian Army as "pure propaganda".

