UN study finds businesses funding Myanmar army abuses

The report focuses mainly on the activities of two main military-dominated conglomerates - Myanmar Economic Holdings Ltd. and Myanmar Economic Corp.

Myanmar army

Myanmar military officers march during a parade to commemorate the 74th Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar (File photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BANGKOK: A United Nations fact-finding mission is calling for an embargo on arms sales to Myanmar and targeted sanctions against businesses with connections to the military that it says are helping fund human rights abuses.

A report released Monday details how businesses run by Myanmar's army are engaged in such violations and provide financial support for military operations such as efforts to force Muslim Rohingya out of Rakhine state.

Military leaders in charge of the companies are among officials the fact-finding mission earlier said should be investigated for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes. It said nearly 60 foreign companies have dealings with those companies.

