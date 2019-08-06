Home World

Article 370 abrogation: Indian-Americans urge Trump to 'fully support' India on Kashmir

Krishna Reddy, President of Overseas Friends of BJP, said that this is Narendra Modi government's best gift to the nation on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day of India.

Published: 06th August 2019 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The Indian-American community in the US has urged the Trump administration to "fully support" India's decision to revoke the constitutional provision that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir and to continue to exert pressure on Pakistan to end its support to cross-border terrorism.

The Indian government abolished Article 370 and moved a separate bill to split the state into two union territories of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Article 370 granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and allowed it to have its own flag and constitution, among other rights.

ALSO READ: Article 370 abrogation - BJP delivers on its core agenda, joy in the party

We urge the US to fully support India's internal sovereign decisions on Kashmir and to continue to exert pressure on Pakistan to end its support of cross-border terrorism, so the Kashmir conflict can be resolved once and for all, Samir Kalra, managing director of Hindu-American Foundation (HAF), said.

Kalra said that the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, which were only intended as temporary provisions, is an important step in bringing about a solution to the Kashmir issue.

"It will help better integrate the residents of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh into the rest of India and apply one set of equal laws across the country, Kalra said.

Moreover, it will help create conditions for the full rehabilitation and resettlement of the Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley, he added.

ALSO READ: Article 370 - UN urges India, Pakistan to exercise restraint

Krishna Reddy, President of Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP), said that this is Narendra Modi government's best gift to the nation on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day of India.

It is a historic day as Modi government could deliver a long-awaited decision of scrapping article 370 and corrected the historic blunder made by the Nehru government, Reddy said.

According to him, OFBJP and other Indian diaspora organisations are organising celebratory events in the coming next two weeks.

Welcoming the decision, the World Hindu Council of America said that with the removal of this special status, the regions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh will finally be fully integrated with the rest of India, allowing effective and sustainable development in these regions.

We hope that people from all over India, will join the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh in celebrating this momentous occasion, it said.

New York-based attorney Ravi Batra said that this action must deliver enhanced peace and security to Jammu and Kashmir, as well as between India and Pakistan.

It's time for the Sub-Continent to celebrate freedom - not only from colonialism - but terror too. The United States, as a friend of the Sub-Continent, wants peace and prosperity to reign, not fear and terror, Batra said.

Indian-American Puneet Ahluwalia said that it should not come as a surprise, as revocation of 35A and 370 has always been part of BJP's manifesto.

There are forces in Kashmir and neighbouring Pakistani establishment who would likely want this bold internal initiative to fail. This is a sensitive action which can either turn into a nightmare or paradise for the Kashmiri community, he said.

The community of Kashmiri Pandits in the US too rejoiced the Indian government's move, saying that this paves the way for their return to the homeland in the near future.

The move by the Indian government will also improve the security situation with respect to cross border terrorism and bring peace, harmony and stability in Jammu-Kashmir, now a new Union Territory of India, said Vijay Sazawal from the Indo-American Kashmir Forum.

Indo-European Kashmir Forum (IEKF) based in London and Geneva, and the Indo-Canadian Kashmir Forum (ICKF) based in Ottawa, also came out in support of the government's decision, saying that finally Kashmiri minorities, particularly the Kashmiri Pandits, will receive justice and be able to reclaim their ancestral lands from where they were driven out in 1989-1990, he said.

Jeevan Zutshi from Kashmir Task Force said, "not only the Kashmir problem has been solved with this historic abrogation of article 370 but it also vindicates all Kashmiris, of all faiths, some of whom lost their lives due to turbulence and some, like Kashmiri Pandits, who had lost their roots completely." The community members hoped that these constitutional amendments will enable them to get justice, reverse ethnic cleansing and reclaim their ancestral homeland.

These moves by the Indian government will also improve the security situation with respect to cross-border terrorism and bring peace, harmony and stability in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan terrorism Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 Hindu-American Foundation Samir Kalra Article 370 abrogation
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp