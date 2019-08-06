Home World

Article 370 abrogation: Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security

Pakistan had summoned Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria on Monday over the abrogation of Article 370.

Published: 06th August 2019 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Indian flag, Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Indian High Commission in Pakistan has asked authorities to tighten security around its premises, said sources on Tuesday.

This comes a day after the Indian government scrapped Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, along with Article 35 (A) in the Rajya Sabha that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from the rest of the country from buying property there.

ALSO READ: Army prepared to go any extent to help Kashmiris: Pakistan Army chief General Bajwa

The government also passed a separate bill in the Upper House proposing to divide the border state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Various organisations held protests outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad today, condemning the scrapping of Article 370, Pakistan media reported.

Pakistan had summoned Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria on Monday over the abrogation of Article 370.

Rattled by India's decisions, Pakistan said it will exercise "all possible options" to counter the steps.

