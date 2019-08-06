Home World

Attempted murder charge for 17-year-old who threw boy from London gallery

Emergency services were called to the scene on Sunday afternoon after a young boy fell from the viewing platform, which is located on the 10th floor of one of London's most popular spots.

Published: 06th August 2019 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Child Abuse

For representational purposes

By IANS

LONDON: A 17-year-old teenager has been charged with attempted murder for throwing a six-year-old boy from a viewing platform at the Tate Modern gallery in London, police said.

The boy, a French national who was visiting London with his family, was hospitalized for his injuries after falling five storeys and remains in a stable but critical condition, London's Metropolitan Police said.

The alleged assailant will later on Tuesday appear before Bromley Youth Court, police added.

"A 17-year-old male arrested on Sunday after a boy aged six was seriously injured at the Tate Modern has been charged with attempted murder," the police statement said.

"Police are continuing to appeal for further witnesses to come forward."

Emergency services were called to the scene on Sunday afternoon after the young boy fell from the viewing platform, which is located on the 10th floor of one of London's most popular tourist attractions.

He was found on the museum's terrace, which is on the fifth floor, and was airlifted to a London hospital.

The Tate Modern temporarily closed the gallery following as police investigated the incident.

It later reopened the gallery but the viewing platform remains closed.

Police said there was no link between the suspect and the victim.

The Tate Modern opened in the disused power station on the River Thames in 2000.

It was the UK's most popular tourist attraction in 2018 with 5.9 million visitors, according to the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tate Modern gallery London London Police London Crimes
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp