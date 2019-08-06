Home World

Chinese currency steadies after turbulent trading; US China trade war spirals

The US accusation on Monday designating China a 'currency manipulator',  was the second major escalation in US China's spiralling trade war in just 24 hours.

Published: 06th August 2019 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of a Yuan note.

Representational image of a Yuan note.

By PTI

The Chinese currency steadied on Tuesday, a day after Beijing let the yuan weaken against the dollar, sending markets into freefall and leading the US to formally designate China a "currency manipulator".

The US accusation on Monday was the second major escalation in the two countries' spiralling trade war in just 24 hours.

Both the onshore and offshore yuan breached the 7.0 level against the dollar, which investors see as a key threshold in the Chinese currency's value, and global equity markets tumbled amid fears of the escalating trade war between the two biggest economies.

But forex trading on Tuesday was calmer, with the onshore yuan weakening 0.08 per cent to 7.0512, and the offshore currency strengthening 0.24 per cent to 7.0802 by late morning.

China's central bank weakened its central parity bank rate on Tuesday to the lowest level in more than 11 years, but by less than many analysts were expecting -- suggesting the bank does not want to let the currency move too much.

"A more market-friendly China fix provided the first signal that the PBOC is having a second thought about weaponising the yuan," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at VM Markets Pte Ltd Singapore.

"However, the fix is ambiguous enough to keep two-sided interest alive while still conveying a message to US trade hawks that in no uncertain terms will China be a pushover", he said.

The yuan is not freely convertible and the Chinese government limits its movement against the US dollar to a two percent range on either side of a central parity rate that the People's Bank of China (PBOC) sets each day to reflect market trends and control volatility.

On Tuesday the midpoint rate was set at 6.9683. PBOC Governor Yi Gang insisted on Monday that China would not use currency devaluation in the trade war.

He said China would "abide by the spirit of the G20 leaders’ summit" in June and not engage in competitive devaluation or use exchange rates to deal with problems such as trade disputes.

The yuan's weakening came just days after the US announced plans to raise tariffs on another USD 300 billion in Chinese imports, accusing Beijing of failing to live up to commitments in trade negotiations.

That would make virtually all of the roughly USD 660 billion in goods traded annually between China and the United States subject to tariffs.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yuan Chinese currency US China trade war Yuan devaluation Chinese currency devaluation
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp