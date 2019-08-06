Home World

Pakistan Minister: Modi government trying to make Kashmir another Palestine

On August 5, Indian government scrapped Article 370, that gave special status for Jammu and Kashmir and decided to split the state into two Union Territories.

Published: 06th August 2019 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry.

Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry. | ( Photo | Fawad Hussain Chaudhry Twitter )

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry has said that India was trying "to turn Kashmir into another Palestine" and that Islamabad "must be ready to fight if a war is imposed".

His made the remarks a day after the Indian government scrapped Article 370 that gave special status for Jammu and Kashmir and decided to split the state into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh without one.

"The Modi government is trying to make Kashmir another Palestine by changing the population demography and bringing settlers into Kashmir, Parliamentarians must stop fighting on trivial issues lets respond India by blood, tears, toil and sweat, we must be ready to fight if war is imposed," he tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 Pakistan Article 370 Scrapped Amit Shah Modi Kashmir Issue
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp