WATCH | Smoke fills cabin as British Airways flight makes emergency landing

British Airways apologised to the 175 passengers on board the flight from London to Valencia after smoke entered the cabin just a few minutes before the plane was set to land. 

Published: 06th August 2019 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

British Airways flight BA422 from London to Valencia filled with smoke.

British Airways flight BA422 from London to Valencia filled with smoke. | ( Photo | Lucy Brown Twitter )

By Online Desk

Passengers on British Airways flight BA422 from London to Valencia had a few tense moments after smoke was spotted entering the cabin just a few minutes before the plane was due to land. 

Calling it a 'technical issue,' the airline in a statement confirmed the incident on the flight which departed Heathrow Airport in London at 15:10 BST on  August 5.

The airline also apologised to the 175 passengers on board the aircraft, an Airbus A321.

Three passengers were taken to hospital and have since been discharged, the airline added. It said staff members had assisted customers in the airport terminal after the evacuation.

Images of the incident soon circulated on social media as passengers tweeted about it after making an emergency landing. 

A passenger, Gayle Fitzpatrick, hailing from Scotland, was on holiday with her husband, and described the moment smoke entered the cabin.

“The safety of our customers and crew is always our highest priority. In addition to our team on-site, other British Airways team members have arrived in Valencia to help our customers and our local airport partners with anything they need.” added British Airways.

(With IANS inputs)

