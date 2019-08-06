WATCH | Smoke fills cabin as British Airways flight makes emergency landing

By Online Desk

Passengers on British Airways flight BA422 from London to Valencia had a few tense moments after smoke was spotted entering the cabin just a few minutes before the plane was due to land.

Calling it a 'technical issue,' the airline in a statement confirmed the incident on the flight which departed Heathrow Airport in London at 15:10 BST on August 5.



The airline also apologised to the 175 passengers on board the aircraft, an Airbus A321.

.@British_Airways terrifying experience on flight to Valencia. Felt like horror film. Thankfully everyone safe. Flight filled with smoke and had to be emergency evacuated. #britishairways pic.twitter.com/NT4Gtme9kl — Lucy Brown (@lucyaabrown) August 5, 2019

Three passengers were taken to hospital and have since been discharged, the airline added. It said staff members had assisted customers in the airport terminal after the evacuation.

Returning to plane to pick up our belongings 3 hours after we were evacuated. No word from @British_Airways on what happened #britishairways pic.twitter.com/TNbft3tAwj — Lucy Brown (@lucyaabrown) August 5, 2019

Images of the incident soon circulated on social media as passengers tweeted about it after making an emergency landing.



A passenger, Gayle Fitzpatrick, hailing from Scotland, was on holiday with her husband, and described the moment smoke entered the cabin.

#BritishAirways #Valencia #EmergencyLanding Still waiting to hear what actually happened on our British Airways flight from LHR to Valencia in which our cabin filled with smoke in the last 10 minutes of flight, had to disembark via emergency chutes. No comms 60 mins and counting! pic.twitter.com/UywuesxHeC — Gayle Fitzpatrick (@gaylem1978) August 5, 2019

“The safety of our customers and crew is always our highest priority. In addition to our team on-site, other British Airways team members have arrived in Valencia to help our customers and our local airport partners with anything they need.” added British Airways.



(With IANS inputs)