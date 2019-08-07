Home World

A first-person account: The majestic clock tower in the holiest city of Makkah

Recognised as the world’s largest clock face, it shares two common features with the renowned Big Ben referred as Elizabeth Tower in London – its accuracy on time and as the most iconic landmark.

Published: 07th August 2019 02:06 PM

Royal Clock Tower in Makkah (Photo|AFP)

By Express News Service

MAKKAH (Saudi Arabia): An imposing grandiose Royal Clock Tower in Makkah, the holiest city of Islam, is the next captivating spot after the most sacred Kaaba (grand al-Haram mosque). The two are separated by barely 200 metres. 

However, Makkah's iconic tower’s face is 35 times bigger than that of Big Ben. It stands at a height of 607 metres, almost twice that of the Eiffel Tower (in Paris) making it the third tallest building in the world. The Makkah Clock Tower, built almost 150 years after the Big Ben and inaugurated in August 2012, was the awe-inspiring addition to the most beloved land in Islam.  

A masterpiece in architectural and engineering design, the Makkah Tower has four clock faces, 83 x 67-metre front-back and 77 x 47 metre at the sides with each clock hand weighing 6 tonnes. Length of the minute hand is 23 metres while that of the hour is 17 metres. Decorated in gold mosaic a huge crescent, weighing 107 tonnes, takes a position at the pinnacle of the tower. One can reach the crescent, which houses a huge prayer room besides other amenities including a museum by paying 150 Saudi Riyal. 

The apparent objective of any clock tower is served the best when it becomes optimal legible. This very notion was judiciously incorporated in the Makkah Clock Tower which remains visible from miles away (about 12 km) in black and white contrast during the day. The white (digits and clock hands) on a green background, illuminated by spectacular LED lights offers near-perfect clear image during the night.  
 
Guided by Islamic style of design, the entire weight of the Makkah Clock Tower is said to be whopping 83,000 tonnes, in which the steel frame structure cited to be over 12,000 tonnes, according to records.   

The high tech materials used for Makkah Clock Tower makes it resistant to the intense weather conditions. And the installed specialised protection system safeguards the building from any damage from the lightning strike. 
 

