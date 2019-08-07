Home World

China has given visas to Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims, say sources

There were reports that the Chinese government delayed granting visas to a group of Indians in the wake of India making Ladakh a Union Territory.

Published: 07th August 2019 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 11:02 PM   |  A+A-

kailash_Manasarovar

Imag used for representational purpose only.(File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: China has granted visas to Indian pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, sources in the Chinese Embassy said on Wednesday.

There were reports that the Chinese government delayed granting visas to a group of Indians in the wake of India making Ladakh a Union Territory.

"Chinese visas for Kailash Masarovar Yatra have been granted to the Indian pilgrims as usual.

There has not been any problem with it," a source in the Chinese embassy said.

The pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar in Tibetan region of China is considered holy by Hindus.

Every year, hundreds of Indians undertake the yatra which involves trekking in inhospitable conditions.

On Tuesday, China objected to India's decision to create a separate Union Territory of Ladakh and said it was "seriously concerned" about the current situation in Kashmir.

India, however, rejected China's objection, calling it an internal matter of the country.

The government has revoked provisions of Article 370 which give special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the state into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kailash Mansarovar Yatra China visa Article 370 Ladakh
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp