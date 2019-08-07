Chinese rapper cuts finger in live-stream video to dispel rumours of sex scandals

By PTI

BEIJING: A Chinese rapper cut his finger off during an online live-stream video to prove his innocence in alleged sex scandals, official media reported on Wednesday.

The short live-streaming video on Monday showed Li Jingze, 24, saying that he would cut a part of his little finger to "prove a clear conscience" in response to rumours about alleged sex scandals accusing him of being involved in sexual relations with female fans, state-run Global Times reported.

Li, also known as Beibei, is a member of the hip-hop group Honghuahui or GDLF MUSIC based in Xi'an, China's northwest Shaanxi Province.

In the video, Li insisted he was wronged and subjected to unbearable cyberbullying.

He did not show the moment he cut off his finger but displayed his injured part on screen, the report said.

Staff of the online platform said Tuesday that they have banned Li's account and reported the case to the police.

Li's behaviour has violated China's Internet Security Law for bloodiness and violence, according to Zhu Wei, a professor at the China University of Political Science and Law in Beijing.

"As a public figure, he was not just hurting himself but also the viewers, especially minors," Zhu told the Global Times. Li has about 720,000 followers on Yizhibo.

The platform should also be punished for lax management, Zhu noted.

"Live streaming platforms should immediately cut off the broadcast when illegal content appears," a Beijing-based industry insider told the daily.

The video went viral on Tuesday, with many net users blaming him for his behaviour on public platforms.

Some suspect he did not really chop his finger off, the report said.

Related hashtags on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo involving Beibei and GDLF MUSIC have been viewed more than 70 million times since the incident.

Meanwhile, the music group announced a break-up on Weibo on Tuesday and apologised for the incident saying it has created bad influence and urged netizens to stay away from cyberbullying and be aware of their friends' mental state.

Li's case came after a female online celebrity was blocked in July.

She disguised herself as a young girl with a sweet voice to attract viewers but turned out to be a 58-year-old woman.