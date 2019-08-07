World dignitaries pay tributes to Sushma Swaraj
During her tenure as External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj had been active and popular on Twitter reaching out to the Indian diaspora in distress for assistance.
Published: 07th August 2019 02:53 PM | Last Updated: 07th August 2019 03:50 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Condolences continued to pour in from world dignitaries for former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj who breathed her last due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday night.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tributes to Swaraj and extended sympathy to her family.
"She (Sushma) was a good friend of Bangladesh. With her death, Bangladesh has lost a good friend. Bangladesh will recall her contributions in taking the relationship between the two countries to a new height," Hasina was quoted by bdnews24 as saying.
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif also expressed his condolences over Swaraj's demise and recalled his "fruitful" discussions with her.
My deepest condolences to the government and the people of India on the passing of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) August 6, 2019
I had many fruitful and useful discussions with her while she held office, and am saddened by her sudden passing.
May she forever rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/FHtjyQbExf
Echoing similar sentiments, former Israeli Ambassador to India Daniel Carmon recalled Swaraj's visit to Jerusalem in 2016 and said she was "impressively accessible" to the Indian diaspora.
Saddened by the passing away of former #EAM @SushmaSwaraj ji. An #Indian leader who was always impressively accessible to all #Indian citizens worldwide.I will not forget her friendship to Israel In #Parliament & in #Government & her visit to #Jerusalem, 2016. She will be missed. pic.twitter.com/MgiPesYNBe— Daniel Carmon