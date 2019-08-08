Home World

'Children of Kashmir have grown up amid violence': Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala

Malala's statement said she worried mostly about the women and children in Kashmir since they are the 'most vulnerable to violence and most likely to suffer losses in conflict.'

Published: 08th August 2019 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace prize laureate Malala Yousafzai

Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace prize laureate Malala Yousafzai (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

LONDON: Nobel Peace Prize winner and Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai on Thursday said "for seven decades, the children of Kashmir have grown up amid violence" and appealed for an end to the conflict in the region after relation between India and Pakistan once again nosedived following the end of special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"The people of Kashmir have lived in conflict since I was a child, since my mother and father were children, since my grandparents were young," the youngest ever Nobel Laureate tweeted on the ongoing Kashmir crisis.

"For seven decades, the children of Kashmir have grown up amidst violence," Yousafzai went on to say. The activist said she cared about Kashmir since "South Asia is my home, a home I share with 1.8 billion people including Kashmiris".

ALSO READ: We are Displaced - Malala's book on refugee girls to hit stands

The region represented different cultures, religions, languages, cuisines and customs, she added, and expressed hope that "we can all live in peace".

Malala's statement said she worried mostly about the women and children in Kashmir, since they are the "most vulnerable to violence and most likely to suffer losses in conflict".

She called on all South Asians, the international community and authorities to respond to their suffering.

"Whatever disagreement we may have... Must focus on peacefully resolving the seven-decade conflict in Kashmir," the activist added.

Malala's statement comes after the Indian government on Monday scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and converted the state into a Union Territory with a legislature.

It also split the state by hiving off Ladakh region and making it into a Union Territory without a legislature.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malala Yousafzai india pakistan Kashmir Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp