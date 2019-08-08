Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz arrested in Lahore 

By PTI

LAHORE: Maryam Nazwaz, Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter, was arrested here on Thursday in a money laundering case while she was visiting her jailed father, official said.

The National Accountability Court arrested the 45-year-old Vice-President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party from the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore.

"We have arrested Maryam Nawaz in the Chaudhry sugar Mills case as she was is facing money laundering and income beyond means charges," a National Accountability Bureau official told PTI.

He said, she has been taken to the NAB headquarters in Lahore.