Home World

Fresh fighting in Syria's Idlib triggers 'total panic': UN 

The jihadist-run bastion of Idlib, the last major opposition stronghold in Syria, is currently home to about three million people.

Published: 08th August 2019 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

United Nations headquarters

United Nations headquarters (File Photo)

By AFP

GENEVA: Renewed fighting in northwest Syria after a brief ceasefire has triggered "total panic", a top UN official said Thursday, warning that a possible government offensive in the area was "like playing with fire".

The jihadist-run bastion of Idlib, the last major opposition stronghold in Syria, is currently home to about three million people.

The United Nations has raised specific alarm about the risks of a massive government offensive in the area because Idlib has for several years served as a reception zone for those escaping government advances elsewhere in the country.

"These people don't know where to go," the UN's humanitarian chief for Syria, Panos Moumtzis said, stressing that there is no other opposition stronghold where people can flee if Idlib confronts a full assault by President Bashar al-Assad's forces.

"A total panic has resumed again," added Moumtzis.

He spoke after a meeting in Geneva that including envoys from Syrian ally Russia, which has reportedly hit southern Idlib with airstrikes this week.

"It is like playing with fire at the moment and we worry about it coming out of control," Moumtzis said.

The UN has said that an estimated 400,000 people have been displaced within Idlib over the last 100 days.

Contingencies are in place for up to 900,000 displacements but there were no plans for managing an offensive that affected Idlib's entire population, Moumtzis said.

"What is the plan for the three million people there?" he said.

"That is a question we haven't got an answer for".

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a jihadist group led by Syria's former Al-Qaeda affiliate, has controlled most of Idlib province since January.

A truce that started last Friday was supposed to protect civilians in the region, halting three months of deadly regime and Russian bombardment.

But HTS on Saturday refused to comply with a key condition to that truce, vowing it would never withdraw from a planned buffer zone around the area.

On Monday, the government declared the ceasefire over, accusing its opponents of attacking civilian areas and bombarding a Russian airbase.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Syria UN Syria crisis Syria violence
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp