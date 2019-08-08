Home World

Indian High Commission in UK sets up response unit for diaspora: Envoy

Ruchi Ghanashyam said that Swaraj was one of the tallest leaders of India in the recent past and, 'we celebrate the contributions she made through her dedication.'

Published: 08th August 2019 10:58 AM

Indian High Commissioner to UK Ruchi Ghanashyam with London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Indian High Commissioner to UK Ruchi Ghanashyam with London Mayor Sadiq Khan. (Photo | @RuchiGhanashyam, Twitter)

By PTI

LONDON: A ten-member Public Response Unit has been set up in the Indian High Commission here to provide instant service to the diaspora.

Speaking as a chief guest at the 72nd Independence Day celebrations at the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan here on Wednesday, India's High Commissioner to the UK Ruchi Ghanashyam said the Public Response Unit has been set up to resolve the problems of people, "if possible on phone itself."

"Your High Commission is a phone call away. We want to take the service to the doorstep of people in the UK," she said.

Ghanashyam also paid tribute to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

She described her as a person who gave "new orientation to the external affairs ministry."

"As External Affairs Minister, she gave us lead to give better services to the people - whether they are living in India or abroad," the Indian envoy said.

She said that Swaraj was one of the tallest leaders of India in the recent past and, "we celebrate the contributions she made through her dedication." The participants at the event also observed a minute's silence in the memory of Swaraj.

Shanta Ruparel, Joint Chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, said "India is recognized as one of the most respected countries in the world. Ever since Narendra Modi took over as the prime minister, India has secured a special place in the world." Lord Suri, leading Indian-origin member of the House of Lords, said, "Prime Minister Modi is doing a great job, making India strong, stable and providing good governance."

He also lauded the success of Indian scientists in successfully launching Chandrayan 2.

