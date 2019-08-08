US removes travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats

By IANS

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump's administration has announced to remove travel restrictions placed on Pakistani diplomats based in America over a year ago, a media report said on Thursday.

The US State Department confirmed the development to The News International on Wednesday the travel controls were being removed from the Pakistani diplomatic personnel assigned to Pakistan's Embassy in Washington D.C. and their dependents.

The Department said: "The government of Pakistan has reciprocated with a similar measure in relation to our diplomatic personnel assigned to our Embassy and Consulates in Pakistan.

"Both sides are committed to a renewed effort to remove impediments on our respective diplomatic missions in line with international norms."

The announcement comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the US last month, where he had lengthy meetings with President Trump and other high-level officials and discussed issues of mutual concern.

Both countries had imposed movement limitations in May last year.

Pakistani diplomats were asked not to travel outside of a 25-mile radius around the city without approval.