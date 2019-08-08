Home World

US removes travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats

Under the US restrictions, Pakistani diplomats were banned from moving further than 25 miles from the cities in which they were posted.

US President Donald Trump and Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan

US President Donald Trump and Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump's administration has announced to remove travel restrictions placed on Pakistani diplomats based in America over a year ago, a media report said on Thursday.

The US State Department confirmed the development to The News International on Wednesday the travel controls were being removed from the Pakistani diplomatic personnel assigned to Pakistan's Embassy in Washington D.C. and their dependents.

ALSO READ: Post-Imran Khan visit, US avoids using 'reset' term for ties with Pakistan

The Department said: "The government of Pakistan has reciprocated with a similar measure in relation to our diplomatic personnel assigned to our Embassy and Consulates in Pakistan.

"Both sides are committed to a renewed effort to remove impediments on our respective diplomatic missions in line with international norms."

The announcement comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the US last month, where he had lengthy meetings with President Trump and other high-level officials and discussed issues of mutual concern.

ALSO READ: Did Imran Khan win over Trump?

Both countries had imposed movement limitations in May last year.

Pakistani diplomats were asked not to travel outside of a 25-mile radius around the city without approval.

